Muskingum University Offers Covid Vaccine to Students

Throughout the past two weeks the average number of daily Covid-19 cases in the state of Ohio has risen by 20 percent.

Friday Muskingum University offered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for free to its’ students to help combat the spread of the virus on campus and when students return home for the summer.

“We have been in person since the opening of fall semester, so we’ve had a very successful year. We have had of course all of the Covid restrictions in place following CDC and local health guidelines,” said Holly Gleason, Assistant Vice President for Human Relations and Risk Management at Muskingum University.

There were 300 doses of the vaccine available for students at Friday’s event.

“They’re excited for the vaccine. Having it here on campus is an advantage that they don’t need to find transportation to one of the other many clinics in the area, so I think it’s been a positive response overall,” said Gleason.

Nearly 20 percent of Ohioans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 1 in 3 Ohioans have received their first dose of the vaccination.