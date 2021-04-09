Muskingum Nursing #1 in State and National Rankings

A local nursing program has once again received top honors.

The Muskingum University Bachelor of Science in Nursing program was ranked #1 in Ohio by RegisteredNursing.org and was ranked #1 in the state and nationally by RNCareers.org

“Muskingum has been ranked #1 in the state of Ohio for the past five years. Our first 100 percent pass on the license exam occurred in 2016, so for the last five graduating classes we have achieved 100 percent pass for first time test takers,” said Cindy Wilkins, Director and Chair Nursing Programs at Muskingum University.

Wilkins says there are various aspects that contribute to the program’s success including high fidelity simulation in their lab, computer-based testing systems to practice for the licensing exam, and the people that participate in the program to make it a success.

“We have a committed faculty. They all work in the field of nursing, so they are all practicing nurses. I think that’s important. Secondly, of all we have a supportive administration and thirdly we have excellent students,” said Wilkins.

There will be 28 students graduating this Spring from the university’s B.S.N program.