ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Abby has been at the Animal Shelter in Zanesville since March and is looking for her forever home.

She is the Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week. Abby was brought in as an unwanted litter and is approximately two months old.

“We think she may have a little bit of lab or coonhound in her. She has a lot of energy and she is going to take a family that has a lot of patience. Puppies are a big big commitment and it’s a great deal of work,” General Manager April Cohagen-Gibson said.

Abby hasn’t had any kennel issues. She is great with kids and hasn’t had a problem with other dogs and cats. She would be a great addition to an active family.

“Abby’s go to is she wants to play. She is 100% puppy, so she’ll bring any family great joy,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

Her adoption fee is $200. If you are interested in adopting or meeting Abby, you can call the Animal Shelter Society at 740-452-1077

The Shelter is very thankful for its partnerships. With Earth Day approaching, The Muskingum Iron and Metal will be asking their customers if they would like to donate the proceeds towards the shelter or have recyclable items dropped off at the shelters recyclable bin. Yappy Hour is scheduled for May 6th at the Zanesville Country Club. Tickets are available, but are limited. If you would like to purchase tickets or be a sponsor, you can call the shelter.