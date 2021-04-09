Updated on Thursday, 8 April 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 77°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 51°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early afternoon, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 79°. Breezy, with southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the evening, and then isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 49°. Breezy, with south winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

SUNDAY: Isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly clear. Lows around 46°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L3 – was positioned in northern Iowa with a minimum central pressure of 995 mb. L3 is beginning to undergo occlusion, and the cold front has bulged outwards into western Indiana. Meanwhile, the frontal boundary which has remained to our northeast for much of the week remains to our northeast, running along a line from Lansing, MI to the Ohio shore of Lake Erie, and into Pittsburgh, PA. In between is a rather muggy airmass, in which temperatures in our region were able to reach into the lower-80s this afternoon. However, rain showers have been present in our region over the past couple of hours in our region. Nonetheless, additional rain showers and thunderstorms are developing across far eastern Indiana and northern Kentucky.

As we head into the early evening hours, I am expecting that some of the thunderstorm activity off to our southwest will try to move into our region. These rain showers and thunderstorms may be on the strong side when they arrive into the extreme western portion of our region, so these storms will have to be watched. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will likely be around for most of the evening and overnight hours. The cold front will likely begin to slow down as it moves into western Ohio, and it will very likely stall out sometime late tonight or early Friday Morning. This means that the atmosphere in our region will still be supportive for rain shower and thunderstorm activity as we head into the day on Friday. In the meantime, the widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will likely be present on Thursday Evening before weakening as they move into eastern Ohio later tonight. Afterwards, isolated rain showers, and maybe a thunderstorm or two, will be possible.

For the day on Friday, I am expecting that a stray rain shower, and maybe a weak thunderstorm, will be possible during the morning and early afternoon hours. Afterwards, daytime heating may allow for things to become unstable enough for some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to develop across our region. Otherwise; mostly clear skies early Friday Morning will likely give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon hours as high temperatures to reach upwards of 75° – 79°.

Another area of low pressure – L4 – will try to move into the Great Lakes Region on Saturday, and this will likely try to give us some widespread rain showers and thunderstorms. Yet another system may try to move into our region on Monday. Afterwards, an upper level low may try move through Ohio, and this will allow for the continued possibility of some rain showers as we head into the middle part of next work week.

