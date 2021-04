CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati are on the lookout for monkeys, some last seen swinging in trees in a cemetery.

Police say there are as many as five monkeys on the loose, suspected to be from a private owner. Officers responded Wednesday night to the Saint Joseph’s Cemetery in a west-side neighborhood after residents reported monkey sightings.

WXIX-TV reports police plan to resume searching Thursday and have reached out to the Cincinnati Zoo for help.