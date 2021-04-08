Tigers say Fetter returning for upcoming trip

Sports
Associated Press16

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers said Thursday that pitching coach Chris Fetter has rejoined the team and will travel on its upcoming trip.

Manager A.J. Hinch had said March 29 that Fetter was going to be away from the team because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Detroit had Thursday off after its opening homestand against Cleveland and Minnesota. The Tigers play at Cleveland on Friday night, beginning a trip that includes games against the Indians, Astros and Athletics.

