Meadowbrook teams earn wins at West Muskingum

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s been nothing short of an incredible first year in the Muskingum Valley League.

The Colts football team finished unbeaten in the league, earning the first ever MVL Small School Division title. In basketball, the colts lost only a single conference game — a cross-division loss against Big School co-champions Sheridan — earning them the small school basketball title as well.

The Meadowbrook boys will no doubt look to sweep the division titles in all of the major sports this year, and the baseball team is off to a solid start. Currently sitting undefeated in MVL play, the Colts traveled into town Wednesday night to face one of the old guards of the Muskingum Valley League, the West Muskingum Tornadoes.

MEADOWBROOK 5
WEST MUSKINGUM 3

Area Baseball Roundup:

MAYSVILLE 1
SHERIDAN 2

COSHOCTON 3
NEW LEXINGTON 4

CROOKSVILLE 13
MORGAN 8

PHILO 2
RIVER VIEW 13
FINAL/5 INNINGS

NORTHRIDGE 5
ZANESVILLE 22
FINAL/5 INNINGS

CAMBRIDGE 0
DOVER 6

Area softball roundup

JOHN GLENN 8
TRI-VALLEY 2

MEADOWBROOK 13
WEST MUSKINGUM 6

MAYSVILLE 4
SHERIDAN 3

COSHOCTON 19
NEW LEXINGTON 9

CROOKSVILLE 11
MORGAN 2

PHILO 11
RIVER VIEW 4

NORTHRIDGE 6
ZANESVILLE 2

CAMBRIDGE 1
DOVER 12

