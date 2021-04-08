Man who claims he had bomb outside nuclear plant arrested

State
Associated Press17

NORTH PERRY, Ohio (AP) — A Michigan who drove to a nuclear power plant outside Cleveland and claimed he had a bomb has been arrested.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Thursday that a 33-year-old man from Adrian, Michigan, drove to the entrance of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant around 6 p.m. Wednesday and refused to leave.

He told plant security officers he had a bomb in the trailer attached to his pickup truck, officials said. No bomb was found.

The Sheriff’s Office said there was no ongoing or imminent threat to the plant in North Perry Village.

The man could face false alarms and aggravated trespassing charges, officials said. He is being held in the Lake County Jail.

An independent company called Energy Harbor took ownership of the plant and other FirstEnergy Corp. assets in February 2020 as part of a deal struck in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The plant is roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of downtown Cleveland.

