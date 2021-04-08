Garden Beds Available at Eastside Community Ministries

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Eastside Community Ministry provides a community garden to residents who wish to grow their own crops.

The Eastside Community garden started in 2016 with 12 raised beds and now has 24. Eastside provides a water source, dirt, and soil for the beds, however, residents are welcomed to bring their own plants.

“We’ve had individuals come, and they don’t have a yard to have a garden so it’s nice to give them the option to be able to grow their own things and come together as a community in a neighborhood,” said Executive Director Jamie Trout.

Over the years, the community garden has opened up partnerships and relationships within the community.

“It’s just interesting to see the different people that grow different items and of course if they have leftovers they share it with Eastside’s food pantry, so it works great all around for everybody,” said Trout.

ECM is looking for volunteers and accepting donations to help build 12 more beds on April 24th. They will also be having a drive-thru plant and seed giveaway on Tuesday, May 6th from 10 a.m. to noon to the first 150 households. If you’re interested in signing up for a bed or volunteering you can call 740-452-7519.



