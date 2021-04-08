Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

Sports
Associated Press25

MONTREAL (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip.

Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. They improved to 24-13-3, with only two regulation losses in their last nine games.

Phillip Danault and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 23 saves.

Canadiens starting goalie Carey Price is not expected to be available until next week because of a lower-body injury.

The teams will complete the two-game set in Montreal on Saturday night.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Surging Predators rout Red Wings 7-1 for 9th win in 10 games

Associated Press

Nedeljkovic excels as Hurricanes blank Panthers 3-0

Associated Press

Sexton scores 27 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 129-102

Associated Press