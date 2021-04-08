Board of Elections to host Candidate Petition Workshop

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Board of Elections will be offering a workshop on how to fill out a candidate petition on April 14th and 20th at 6:30 p.m.

The people that might be interested in the workshop include those running for school board, township trustees, or elected officials within villages.

“The petition process, if you have not done it before, can be a little complicated, so we just want to make sure people have the correct information at the time so that they can correctly fill out their petition so that it has a less chance of not making it through the process so they can be on the ballot,” said Election Specialist Cheryl West.

More petitions are expected for the upcoming election. In the past, petitions have been submitted incorrectly. West said there are a lot of details that some people miss and that attending the workshop will hopefully take away some of the confusion.

“You have to know what information goes where because the forms have to be filled out specifically and that’s some of the problem, some things get skipped or some things get miscounted, and so we have to have the right amount of names and they have to be from the right area from where the candidate is from,” said West.

If you have any questions regarding the workshop or are interested in attending, you can call the Muskingum County Board of Elections at 740-455-7120.







