Updated on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm & Breezy. High 79°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mild & Breezy. Low 53°

FRIDAY: Few Showers/Thunder. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. High 75°

DISCUSSION:

Some sunshine will be with us this morning, but clouds will be increasing by the mid to late morning into the afternoon. Showers and storms will begin to develop by the late morning into the afternoon. The best chance for showers and storms will occur during the late afternoon into the evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, with damaging winds and heavy rains will be the primary concerns. Temperatures will top off around 80 this afternoon.

Shower and storm chances will continue into the overnight, but will begin to taper off after midnight into the first half of the morning on Friday. Temperatures will continue to top off in the 70s as we end the work week.

Showers and storms will return to SE Ohio late on Saturday into the morning on Sunday. Cooler temperatures will move in by Sunday, as highs will fall into the lower 60s by Sunday.

A few more shower chances will linger into the new work week, along with cooler, more seasonal air. Highs will top off in the lower 60s Tuesday and around 60 by Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

