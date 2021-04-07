We Are Recovery Program Assisting Others in the Community

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum Behavioral Health provides programs to those who strive for fun in recovery and are looking to help out in the community.

The We Are Recovery, or W.A.R, is available to those who are seeking guidance in recovery and have the desire to have fun while lending a hand in the community.

“We have activities set up with South Zanesville Food Pantry, where we help out by receiving the trucks and putting stuff away for them. We also clean the Senior MCSS Bingo Hall every Wednesday, and every Saturday we have Recovery Volleyball, there are about 20 people that show up,” said Recovery Coach Jon Adams.

W.A.R started two to three years ago and has benefited the members in recovery. Adams said the group has a blast together, whether they’re doing community service or playing volleyball.

“Showing someone that recovery isn’t necessarily boring or square, that we can have fun. I’ve had some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life in recovery,” said Adams.

The MBH sponsors a Family and Friends group every Wednesday at the Muskingum County Senior Center. It’s open to anyone in the community to attend.



