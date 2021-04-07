Pessina is 8th player to contract COVID-19 after Italy duty

Associated Press15

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina has become the eighth Italy player to test positive for the coronavirus since returning from international duty.

Atalanta said Wednesday that Pessina had contracted the virus but was asymptomatic and already in isolation.

The Italian soccer federation announced last week that four members of the Azzurri staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

A day later, Juventus announced that defender Leonardo Bonucci had tested positive after returning from World Cup qualifying matches. Italy players Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Salvatore Sirigu, Vincenzo Grifo and Alessio Cragno have all since tested positive.

