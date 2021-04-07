Local Grandmother-Grandson Duo Continue National Park Journey

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio- A local 91-year-old Joy Ryan of Duncan Falls and her grandson Brad Ryan continue their National Park journey this year in hopes to conclude their adventure of visiting all 63 National Parks in the United States.

Alaska, American Samoa, and the New River Gorge in West Virginia are the three parks left that the duo have to visit. They started the adventure 6 years ago and have completed 53 of their destination goals, with Alaska being next.

“I keep getting the book out about Alaska and seeing what there is to see. We would like to go up and see the top of Denali, the mountain in there…I’m just looking forward to going, I really am,” said Joy Ryan.

Last year’s trip to Alaska was postponed due to Covid. They had their flights and hotels booked. Joy said she was disappointed but it gave her something to look forward to this year. When their journey began, she said they didn’t expect to travel to all the National Parks.

“I wouldn’t have gotten to do this without Brad. He’s the one that started us out with one mountain and ended up going to several of them,” Ryan said.

The Today Show with Hoda and Jenna will be featuring Joy and Brads story Thursday morning.








