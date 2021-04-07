Infielder Rougned Odor traded from Rangers to Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Rougned Odor was traded Tuesday from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees for minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers.

The 27-year-old Odor did not make the Rangers’ opening day roster and was designated for assignment on April 1. He is a left-handed hitter, and the Yankees have a mostly right-handed lineup.

“Hopefully we can help him get that talent out that we’ve seen flash over the years,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Odor is a second baseman but also played third at spring training.

He has two guaranteed seasons at $12 million each remaining as part of a $49.5 million, six-year contract. The deal includes a $13.5 million team option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout.

Texas will pay the Yankees $11,060,806 to cover all but a prorated share of the $570,500 minimum this year and all but the 2022 minimum, which is still to be negotiated, a cash amount that currently projects to $11,429,500. Texas would pay New York an additional $3 million if the option is declined.

Odor will cost nothing to the Yankees for purposes of the luxury tax.

Odor has a .237 career average with 146 homers and 458 RBIs in seven major league seasons. He hit .167 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and batted .200 with two homers and five RBIs in 35 spring training at-bats for the Rangers.

New York starts right-handed hitters with the exceptions of switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks and left-handed hitting first baseman Jay Bruce, who is starting while Luke Voit recovers from knee surgery.

New York optioned right-hander Michael King to their alternate training site to open a space on the active-roster. King pitched six innings of scoreless, one-hit relief against Toronto on Sunday.

Infielder Thairo Estrada was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

The 20-year-old Cabello hit .251 with 19 doubles, nine triples, eight homers and 40 RBIs in the minors from 2018-19.

Stowers, 24, has hit .268 with 39 doubles, 12 homers and 68 RBIs over two minor league seasons.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Arlington, Texas, contributed to this report.

