Hot bats give Bobcats 24-0 win over Shamrocks

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – This season, the Cambridge Bobcats find themselves in the unique position of playing in three separate conferences.

The Bobcats joined the Buckeye-8 Athletic League this season, which itself is a member of the Ohio Athletic Valley Conference. The Bobcats are also fulfilling their obligations to the East Central Ohio League, which they’re set to leave in the fall.

With the changes in the leagues, there are plenty of fresh faces taking the field against the Bobcats, and even matchups with familiar faces have more stakes on the line.

Tuesday night, Cambridge softball hosted Barnesville, which for the first time, would be considered a Buckeye-8 conference matchup.

Area Baseball Scores:

COSHOCTON 2

SHERIDAN 7

CROOKSVILLE 8

WEST MUSKINGUM 6

MORGAN 0

TRI-VALLEY 10

FINAL/6 INNINGS

BISHOP READY 12

ROSECRANS 1

FINAL/6 INNINGS

RIVER VIEW 5

RIDGEWOOD 2

Area Softball Scores:

JOHN GLENN 8

MAYSVILLE 6

COSHOCTON 3

SHERIDAN 18

FINAL/5 INNINGS

CROOKSVILLE 17

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

MORGAN 0

TRI-VALLEY 13

FINAL/5 INNINGS

STEUBENVILLE 9

MEADOWBROOK 6

ZANESVILLE 0

NEWARK 25

FINAL/5 INNINGS

Area Boys Lacrosse Score:

LICKING VALLEY 19

JOHN GLENN 5

NCAA Volleyball Scores

MARIETTA 18, 20, 27

#15 MUSKINGUM 25, 25, 29

MARIETTA 18, 19, 25, 14

#15 MUSKINGUM 25, 25, 16, 25