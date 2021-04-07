Hot bats give Bobcats 24-0 win over Shamrocks

Local Sports Sports Stories
Chase Fisher68

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – This season, the Cambridge Bobcats find themselves in the unique position of playing in three separate conferences.

The Bobcats joined the Buckeye-8 Athletic League this season, which itself is a member of the Ohio Athletic Valley Conference. The Bobcats are also fulfilling their obligations to the East Central Ohio League, which they’re set to leave in the fall.

With the changes in the leagues, there are plenty of fresh faces taking the field against the Bobcats, and even matchups with familiar faces have more stakes on the line.

Tuesday night, Cambridge softball hosted Barnesville, which for the first time, would be considered a Buckeye-8 conference matchup.

Area Baseball Scores:

COSHOCTON 2
SHERIDAN 7

CROOKSVILLE 8
WEST MUSKINGUM 6

MORGAN 0
TRI-VALLEY 10
FINAL/6 INNINGS

BISHOP READY 12
ROSECRANS 1
FINAL/6 INNINGS

RIVER VIEW 5
RIDGEWOOD 2

Area Softball Scores:

JOHN GLENN 8
MAYSVILLE 6

COSHOCTON 3
SHERIDAN 18
FINAL/5 INNINGS

CROOKSVILLE 17
WEST MUSKINGUM 0

MORGAN 0
TRI-VALLEY 13
FINAL/5 INNINGS

STEUBENVILLE 9
MEADOWBROOK 6

ZANESVILLE 0
NEWARK 25
FINAL/5 INNINGS

Area Boys Lacrosse Score:

LICKING VALLEY 19
JOHN GLENN 5

NCAA Volleyball Scores

MARIETTA 18, 20, 27
#15 MUSKINGUM 25, 25, 29

MARIETTA 18, 19, 25, 14
#15 MUSKINGUM 25, 25, 16, 25

Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Zanesville, he graduated from Maysville High School in 2010 before attending Kent State University and majoring in journalism. Before joining WHIZ in a behind-the-scenes role in 2018, Chase spent the previous four years touring the United States as a drummer in the band Everyone Leaves, as well as performing across the midwest as a professional wrestler. Feel free to reach out to Chase with statistics, story ideas and/or feedback by emailing cfisher@whizmediagroup.com, or on Twitter @realchasefisher.

