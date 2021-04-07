Hot bats give Bobcats 24-0 win over Shamrocks

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – This season, the Cambridge Bobcats find themselves in the unique position of playing in three separate conferences.
The Bobcats joined the Buckeye-8 Athletic League this season, which itself is a member of the Ohio Athletic Valley Conference. The Bobcats are also fulfilling their obligations to the East Central Ohio League, which they’re set to leave in the fall.
With the changes in the leagues, there are plenty of fresh faces taking the field against the Bobcats, and even matchups with familiar faces have more stakes on the line.
Tuesday night, Cambridge softball hosted Barnesville, which for the first time, would be considered a Buckeye-8 conference matchup.
Area Baseball Scores:
COSHOCTON 2
SHERIDAN 7
CROOKSVILLE 8
WEST MUSKINGUM 6
MORGAN 0
TRI-VALLEY 10
FINAL/6 INNINGS
BISHOP READY 12
ROSECRANS 1
FINAL/6 INNINGS
RIVER VIEW 5
RIDGEWOOD 2
Area Softball Scores:
JOHN GLENN 8
MAYSVILLE 6
COSHOCTON 3
SHERIDAN 18
FINAL/5 INNINGS
CROOKSVILLE 17
WEST MUSKINGUM 0
MORGAN 0
TRI-VALLEY 13
FINAL/5 INNINGS
STEUBENVILLE 9
MEADOWBROOK 6
ZANESVILLE 0
NEWARK 25
FINAL/5 INNINGS
Area Boys Lacrosse Score:
LICKING VALLEY 19
JOHN GLENN 5
NCAA Volleyball Scores
MARIETTA 18, 20, 27
#15 MUSKINGUM 25, 25, 29
MARIETTA 18, 19, 25, 14
#15 MUSKINGUM 25, 25, 16, 25