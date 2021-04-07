AP source: Arizona parts ways with Miller amid investigation

Arizona has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Sean Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person told the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement has been made.

Miller and the Wildcats have been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since being ensnared in a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices.

