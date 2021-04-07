Updated on Tuesday, 6 April 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 80°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 55°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 79°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the evening, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 54°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph towards sunrise. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 75°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 52°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly clear. Lows around 48°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure is present across Lake Superior with a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb. This area of low pressure has nudged the stationary front a bit to the northeast of our region. Meanwhile, a larger area of low pressure – L3 – is located down around eastern Colorado with a minimum central pressure of 992 mb. This area of low pressure has a quasi-stationary frontal boundary which stretches from the Lake Superior low, across the Plains and into western Kansas. Meanwhile, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies have been around our region for much of the day, and this allowed for our temperatures to reach into the mid to upper-70s across the region.

As we head into the evening hours and the overnight, a stray rain shower, and maybe even a weak thunderstorm, will be possible at any point as a result of the proximity of the frontal boundary. Temperatures tonight will likely be somewhat slow to drop during the overnight hours, and I am expecting that tonight’s low will likely be down around 51° – 55°, though we will see if places like Cambridge and Lancaster try to go a degree or so lower.

The possibility for a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will remain possible through Wednesday Morning and into the early afternoon hours given the likely outcome that the frontal boundary will be near to our region. Otherwise; mostly clear skies partly cloudy skies will be likely throughout the day. A southwesterly wind at around 5-15 mph during the day on Wednesday will likely allow for highs to reach upwards of 78° – 82° in our region. Isolated rain showers, and maybe even some thunderstorms, will be possible during the late afternoon hours as a weak disturbance moves across the region. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will also be possible out across Indiana, and some of this activity may try to meander it’s way into western Ohio. At this time, I am not expecting those particular thunderstorms from Indiana to reach our region.

L3 will begin to move into Iowa as we head into Wednesday Evening, and this will begin to drag a cold front across the Mississippi River on Wednesday Night. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be present along the frontal boundary, however this activity will likely remain too far to the west to effect us as we head into Wednesday Night. For this reason, I am only going with the possibility of a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, for Wednesday Night with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows on Wednesday Night in our region will likely be around 53° – 57°.

L3 will occlude on Wednesday Night and into the day on Thursday. This will likely cause the approaching cold front to begin weakening as it approaches our region. However, I am expecting that it may still be strong enough to help produce some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in our region. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day will be present on Thursday, and high temperatures will likely try to reach upwards of 77° – 81°. It is possible that, if precipitation ends up being less than expected and/or later than I am expecting, then high temperatures on Thursday may be a degree or so warmer.

Otherwise; the entire system of L3 will begin to weaken as it sits nearly stationary over the Upper Midwest. Afterwards, another area of low pressure – L4 – will likely develop across the Plains and then track into our region as we head into the first half of the weekend. With this will come the possibility of rain showers an thunderstorms for Saturday. A second system may try to develop beginning part of next work week, which could allow for an additional chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely remain above average as we head through the weekend, though temperatures may return to average (or possibly a little below average) as we head into next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com