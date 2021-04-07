4 adults, 1 teen charged in 4 murders for money, revenge

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Four adults and a juvenile have been charged with killing four people in the first two months of the year for money and revenge, authorities said

Hamilton County prosecutors said Wednesday that 21-year-old Carl Godfrey and 18-year-old Jason Gray are charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault, among other charges.

Facing one count of aggravated murder, multiple murder counts and other charges are 30-year-old Mario Gordon, 49-year-old Conn Inabnitt and a teenager whose name wasn’t released.

Prosecutors allege that Godfrey was hired to murder one man, and he and Gray did so in January. They allege that he was hired to kill someone else in February and sent Gray, Gordon and the youth to do so, and they killed someone other than the intended target, wounding two others.

Prosecutors allege that the youth also killed someone in February and later in the month and and Godfrey were looking for retaliation for an earlier incident when they killed someone who wasn’t being specifically targeted.

A message couldn’t be left Wednesday for Godfrey’s attorney and it wasn’t clear whether the other defendants had legal representation.