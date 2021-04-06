Two Injured in Rollover Crash

Nichole Hannahs106

Two people are injured after a rollover accident on County Road 16 near Lyons Curve in Coshocton County.

The sheriff’s office said that around 6:15pm Monday, 18-year-old Ashley Stokes, of Coshocton, was traveling west on County Road 16 when she lost control rounding a curve.

Officials said the Stokes’ vehicle went off the right side of the road, over an embankment and overturned several times before coming to rest on its top in a field.

She along with a 17-year-old passenger were taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

