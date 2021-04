Hobby Lobby in Zanesville will be re-opening on Wednesday.

The store will officially open Wednesday in its new location at 3507 Maple Avenue.

It is now located next to Big Lots near the corner of Maple Avenue and Brandywine Boulevard.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hobby Lobby was previously located in the Northpointe Center on Gorsky Drive.