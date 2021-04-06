Muskies make history with first lacrosse win

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – It’s not often that you can say that you’ve been a part of making history, but Monday night, that was not the case for the John Glenn lacrosse team.

For the first time ever, John Glenn high school would be the site of a varsity lacrosse match.

The team has had some growing pains early when facing much more experienced programs. Monday night, they faced another first-year program in Canal Winchester

What better opportunity to score their first ever victory?

CANAL WINCHESTER 9

JOHN GLENN 12

FINAL