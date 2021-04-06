Muskies make history with first lacrosse win

Chase Fisher43

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – It’s not often that you can say that you’ve been a part of making history, but Monday night, that was not the case for the John Glenn lacrosse team.

For the first time ever, John Glenn high school would be the site of a varsity lacrosse match.

The team has had some growing pains early when facing much more experienced programs. Monday night, they faced another first-year program in Canal Winchester

What better opportunity to score their first ever victory?

CANAL WINCHESTER 9
JOHN GLENN 12
FINAL

Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Zanesville, he graduated from Maysville High School in 2010 before attending Kent State University and majoring in journalism. Before joining WHIZ in a behind-the-scenes role in 2018, Chase spent the previous four years touring the United States as a drummer in the band Everyone Leaves, as well as performing across the midwest as a professional wrestler. Feel free to reach out to Chase with statistics, story ideas and/or feedback by emailing cfisher@whizmediagroup.com, or on Twitter @realchasefisher.

