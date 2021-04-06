Infielder Rougned Odor traded from Rangers to Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Rougned Odor was traded Tuesday from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees for minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers.

The 27-year-old Odor did not make the Rangers’ opening day roster and was designated for assignment on April 1. He is a left-handed hitter, and the Yankees have a mostly right-handed lineup.

“Hopefully we can help him get that talent out that we’ve seen flash over the years,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Odor is a second baseman but also played third at spring training.

He has two guaranteed seasons at $12 million each remaining as part of a $49.5 million, six-year contract. The deal includes a $13.5 million team option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout. Texas will pay the Yankees cash to cover most of what Odor is owed.

Odor has a .237 career average with 146 homers and 458 RBIs in seven major league seasons. He hit .167 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and batted .200 with two homers and five RBIs in 35 spring training at-bats for the Rangers.

New York starts right-handed hitters with the exceptions of switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks and left-handed hitting first baseman Jay Bruce, who is starting while Luke Voit recovers from knee surgery.

The 20-year-old Cabello hit .251 with 19 doubles, nine triples, eight homers and 40 RBIs in the minors from 2018-19.

Stowers, 24, has hit .268 with 39 doubles, 12 homers and 68 RBIs over two minor league seasons.

