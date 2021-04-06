Funeral for Police Chief Today

The City of Newark will lay to rest their Chief of Police on Tuesday.

The Newark Police Department said services for Chief Steven A. Baum will take place at the Heath Church of Christ in Heath.

Chief Baum died at home after a medical emergency on March 30. The department will stream the services on the Newark Police Department’s Facebook page beginning at 3pm.

The Newark Police Department’s lobby will close at 2pm Tuesday so that employees may attend Chief Baum’s service.

