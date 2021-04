ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Dresden Road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The road will be closed daily from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm between Military Road and Broadview Avenue

On Friday, Dresden Road will be closed from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm between Richey Road and Skyline Drive.

Crews will be replacing culverts under the roadway. Please plan your routes accordingly.