Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- If you’re looking for a friendly, loving and easy going dog then Marley is the perfect match for you.

Marley has been named the Muskingum County Dog Warden Pet of the Week. He is an older Hound Mix who is neutered.

“He is actually dog, cat, and kid friendly. Very low energy. Very easy to walk. He did very well riding in the car, so we feel like Marley would be a great match for any family of any kind,” said Dog Warden Volunteer Doug McQuaid.

He was recently brought to the kennel in March and is an owner release.

“Marley seems to be house broken as well. When I come in every morning to walk him, you can tell that he is basically, made sure that he didn’t do anything in his kennel and so forth. He always has a clean kennel everyday,” said McQuaid.

If you’re interested to meet Marley, you can contact the adoption center to set up an appointment.