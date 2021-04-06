Deputies, man in SUV exchange gunfire at apartment complex

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies responding to a suspicious person call at an apartment complex exchanged gunfire early Tuesday with a man found there in an SUV, but no serious injuries were reported.

The Franklin County deputies went to the Prairie Township site around 1:30 a.m. after someone reported a man was climbing fire escape ladders and looking into windows.

When the deputies approached a man sitting in an SUV, authorities said he began firing at them. Three deputies then returned fire, and the man was eventually taken into custody.

It wasn’t clear if the man was related to the initial call or if he was injured in the incident, authorities said, but at least one deputy suffered minor injuries from broken glass. The names of the man and the deputies involved in the shooting were not released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate the incident.