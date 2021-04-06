Updated on Monday, 5 April 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible throughout the day. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 77°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 54°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 80°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 55°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 79°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Lows around 54°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 52°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 74°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a frontal boundary is stalled out across Ohio along a line from roughly Sandusky, OH to New Martinsville, WV. Further to the west, an area of low pressure – L2 – is presently moving through the northern Plains, in doing so it has lifted portions of the frontal boundary northeastwards into northern Wisconsin and central Michigan as a warm front. Running southwest from the center of L2 is a cold front which crossing through South Dakota and western Nebraska. Meanwhile, cirrus clouds have been around our region for much of the afternoon hours, however this did not hinder the temperatures from rising. Across the region, locations are sitting in the mid-70s as a southwesterly to westerly wind has been steady.

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in our region as we head into the early evening hours. This activity will likely be running along the frontal boundary that sits across the eastern half of our region. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies are likely to persist though the first part of the evening before a general decrease in activity will likely result in mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight tonight. However, the light southwesterly breeze will still be around 5 mph during the overnights. This will likely allow for our low temperatures tonight to be around 48° – 52°, with places such as Cambridge and Lancaster possibly trying to go a degree or so lower. A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, will also remain possible during the overnight hours, just given the presence of the frontal boundary.

As we head into Tuesday, the frontal boundary is likely to remain nearby. Thus, I am keeping the possibility for a stray rain shower, and maybe even a weak thunderstorm, in the forecast for the entirety of the day Tuesday. Meanwhile, an upper level ridge will begin to develop over the Great Lakes Region, and this will likely help to get our temperatures to some very warm values during the afternoon. With the southwesterly wind around 5-15 mph at times, and with generally partly cloudy skies during the afternoon, I am expecting that highs in our region will likely be around 75° – 79°.

As we head into Tuesday Night, a stray rain shower, and maybe even a thunderstorm, will remain a slight possibility in our region given the presence of the frontal boundary. Meanwhile, further to the west, L2 will likely weaken as it moves towards the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. However, a secondary area of low pressure – L3 – will be developing and intensifying down in the central Plains. This area of low pressure will likely realign the frontal boundary a little bit. Nonetheless, muggy conditions are likely as we head into Tuesday Night with overnight lows likely only reaching 52° – 56°.

The upper level ridge will begin to slowly break down as L3 continues to move through the Plains. In doing so, it will begin to occlude on Wednesday, and this will follow with the presence of an upper level low moving right behind it. Nonetheless, partly cloudy skies will be likely in our region with a southwesterly wind around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible, I am expecting that highs in our region will likely reach upwards of 78° – 82°. However, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon, especially during the late afternoon, as a disturbance tries to move along the frontal boundary. In addition, the cold front associated with L3 will begin to push into the Mississippi River Valley.

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for Wednesday Evening as the disturbance begins to taper down. However, the approaching cold front may allow for a a stray rain shower, and maybe even a thunderstorm, to try developing in our region during the overnight hours. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies to give way to mostly clear skies during the overnight, with lows around 53° – 57°.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely in our region on Thursday Afternoon as the cold front begins to move into the lower Great Lakes Region. However, L3 will be occluding by this point, so the cold front will likely be gradually weakening as it nears our region. Nonetheless, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the afternoon, and possibly even into the early evening hours on Thursday Evening.

Afterwards, additional rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in our region as L3 wears itself down towards the end of the weekend. However, a second system may try to develop in the wake of L3, and this could allow for rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible in our region towards the end of the weekend and beginning part of next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

