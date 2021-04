The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a crystal like substance believed to be Methamphetamine during a call Sunday.

They were dispatched to the Super 8 motel in reference to a male slumped over the wheel, passed out. Loading syringes and other drug related items were also found after a K9 alerted on the vehicle.

The name of the driver’s being withheld pending the filing of formal charges.

This incident remains under investigation.