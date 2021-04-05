Library uses Social Media to Engage with Members

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- This week is National Library Week and the Muskingum County Library is promoting its social media platforms to get more readers engaged and involved virtually.

Communicating with others has become more beneficial during this time with the use of social media. The library has utilized its TikTok platform to make engagement more fun and interactive.

“With TikTok, we’re trying to use the trends and present them in a literacy perspective to help promote literacy,” said assistant teen librarian Alyssa Fisher

The library is also using the Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing, to connect with library members. Users can receive free items by visiting their ‘library themed island.’

And if you’re a fan of Anime, be sure to check out the library Facebook page next week.

“National Anime Day is April 15th, so if you get on Facebook and go to our page, we’ll be hosting a Facebook live where we will steam three episodes of an Anime,” said Fisher.

To stay connected with the Muskingum County Library digitally, you can follow them by searching ‘Muskingumlib’ on all social sites

