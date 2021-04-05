Karaoke Returns to the Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Karaoke is back at the Colony Square Mall this week.

Starting Wednesday, April 7th from 4-7 p.m., Randy Rox Entertainment will be back in the Food Court to host Karaoke. The event will take place every other Wednesday.

“There’s an age diversity here for this karaoke, at this venue, because you’re not at a local pub where there’s a lot of alcoholic beverages. I think the older folks enjoy being here in this environment. Plus, we got all the food court tenants that offer specials for everybody too, so it’s kind of a family atmosphere,” said Mall Marketing Manager Sherri Velliquette.

This will be the second year the mall has had Karaoke. Last year, the weekly event was cancelled due to the pandemic. Velliquette said there were usually about 30 regulars that would attend.

“The food court tenants were missing karaoke because it brought people in to buy the food and the drinks, and it just gives it, you know, it’s a new atmosphere in here when karaoke is here. You come to the mall, you want to shop, but yet you can stop and sing a song if you want too,” said Velliquette.

The mall will be having an Arts and Crafts Show this weekend with 26 vendors. In addition, the Farmers Market will be there on Saturday from 10-1 p.m.