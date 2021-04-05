Drugs Found During Traffic Stop

Nichole Hannahs

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest during a Sunday morning traffic stop for a moving violation.

Deputies said it took place just before 12:30am on Pleasant Valley Drive near Eagle Drive in Coshocton. Officials said K9 Chili indicated on the vehicle and a large amount of suspected drugs, cash and other narcotic related items were located inside.

A female passenger was placed under arrest and taken to the Justice Center. The incident remains under investigation.

Nichole Hannahs

