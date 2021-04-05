County Road Paving Projects

The Muskingum County Engineer’s office is gearing up for summer road paving projects.

Today at the county commissioner’s office bids were accepted for asphalt emulsion.

“The cold mix, the mix that we make with the liquid asphalt and stone is the mix that we use for patching pot holes and patching other areas of the road. Also, we put down a chip and seal surface on some of our rural roads where we actually put the asphalt down, the asphalt emulsion down, and then cover it with stone, which is basically what a chip and seal is,” said Matt Russell, Muskingum County Engineer’s office administrative deputy.

The only bid submitted today was from Asphalt Materials, Inc., which has provided the county’s asphalt emulsion for the last several years.

“We were a little encouraged by the prices though. They were not quite as high as what we’ve anticipated. They’ve actually just increased slightly. We thought maybe they would go up more than that,” said Russell.

Russell said the county will be purchasing around 250,000 to 300,000 pounds of emulsion to complete this year’s paving projects.