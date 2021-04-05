Coshocton woman charged with Trafficking in Meth

COSHOCTON, Ohio–Authorities announced Monday that a Coshocton woman has been charged following a traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of drugs.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that 50-year-old Tricia L. Winegar was formally charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony of the second degree.

Winegar was arrested Sunday morning after she was pulled over by deputies for a moving violation on Pleasant Valley Drive near Eagle Drive in Coshocton.

Authorities said with the help of their K-9 Chili they searched the vehicle and found a large amount of suspected drugs, cash and other narcotic related items .

The case remains under investigation.

