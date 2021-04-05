Updated on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower/Storm. Warm. High 71°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Low 50°

TUESDAY: Few Showers/Storm. Touch Warmer. High 74°

DISCUSSION:

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will top off in the lower 70s this afternoon across SE Ohio. Skies will feature more clouds than sun across the region as a warm front moves into the region. An isolated shower/storm will be possible by the mid to late afternoon.

The warm front looks to stall across the state late today and looks to linger through the middle of the week. This will keep shower and storm chances in the forecast. We will be much warmer though, as highs climb into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front will begin to move in on Thursday, and this will bring the best chance of seeing showers and storms across SE Ohio. The front will take some time to clear the region, so rain chances will linger into the end of the week. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week.

Have a Great Monday!

