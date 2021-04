The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol says a Zanesville man died in a fiery crash.

It happened Saturday at around 11:00 a.m.

Troopers say 35-year-old Jacob Burns was traveling west on Richvale Road between Dresden Road and Friendly Hills Road. Investigators says Burns drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree which immersed the vehicle in flames.

The Patrol says Burns died as a result of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.