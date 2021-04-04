White Sox’s Anderson leaves in 1st with hamstring tightness

Sports
Associated Press27

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left in the first inning Sunday night with left hamstring tightness.

Anderson grounded out as Chicago’s leadoff hitter against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. The 2019 AL batting champion apparently strained his leg while running out the grounder, and he didn’t take the field when the White Sox came out for the bottom half of the inning.

Leury García replaced Anderson, who batted 3 for 15 with a homer in Chicago’s four-game series with the Angels.

___

