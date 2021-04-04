Shooting at apartment complex kills 2, leaves 1 critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting at a west Columbus apartment complex over the weekend has killed two men and left a third in critical condition, police said.

Columbus police were called to the Franklinton complex shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday and found the three victims.

Kevin Williams, 24, was pronounced dead about an hour later at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and a 19-year-old whose name hasn’t been released died two hours after that, police said. A 30-year-old man was listed in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators. The Columbus Dispatch reported that police were using a drone from the Franklin County sheriff’s office to document evidence.

In far west Columbus, a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday left a teenager in extremely critical condition, police said.

Columbus police said the 17-year-old youth was riding in a car with someone else who “was there to fight a resident at that address.” A black sedan with tinted windows drove up and someone began shooting out of the driver’s side, hitting the teenager in the head. The shooter continued to fire as the other vehicle fled, hitting it several times.