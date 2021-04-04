Brewers trainer Dave Yeager spends night in hospital

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers assistant athletic trainer Dave Yeager spent Saturday night in a hospital after appearing to collapse while treating home plate umpire CB Bucknor during a game with the Minnesota Twins.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he is hopeful Yeager will get released sometime Sunday. Counsell said Sunday that Yeager had been feeling dehydrated after the game but was doing better.

“They don’t believe it’s serious, but anytime you’re spending the night in the hospital, obviously, we’re concerned,” Counsell said.

The situation involving Yeager was part of a chain of events that occurred before the Twins recorded the final out in a 2-0 victory.

First a foul ball from Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich bounced off the right thigh of Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers and hit Bucknor in the throat area. Play was halted while Yeager and others went on the field to assist Bucknor.

It was during this delay when Yeager fell backward to the ground. The Twins briefly were pulled off the field before Yeager got up and walked to the dugout under his own power.

Counsell said Yeager started feeling lightheaded again after the game.

“And so he was evaluated by doctors and our medical staff, and eventually he spent the night in the hospital,” Counsell said. “Essentially he was just extremely dehydrated, and he still remains in the hospital. He’s doing better. He’s doing fine and he’s under good care. I hope that he’s released today, and we’ll go from there.”

___

