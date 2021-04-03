Wainwright scheduled to start for St. Louis against Cincinnati

St. Louis Cardinals (1-0) vs. Cincinnati Reds (0-1)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Reds: TBD

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The Reds finished 21-19 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last year while batting .212 as a team.

The Cardinals finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team with 2.2 extra base hits per game and 73 total doubles last season.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.