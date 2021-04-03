Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Breese Mater Dei 41, Nashville 26

Chicago (Goode) 41, Maria 14

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 56, Edwards County 0

DeKalb 31, Waubonsie Valley 12

Durand/Pecatonica 44, Dakota 0

Eldorado 19, Carmi White County 8

Fairfield 44, Hamilton County 0

Freeport (Aquin) 40, Milledgeville 14

IC Catholic 55, St. Edward 6

LaSalle-Peru 14, Plano 7

Lockport 42, Bolingbrook 14

Momence 50, Walther Christian Academy 12

Mt. Carmel 40, LeRoy 0

New Trier 14, Evanston Township 7

Normal West 20, Quincy Notre Dame 9

Peoria (H.S.) 70, Richwoods 28

Riverside-Brookfield 60, Ridgewood 0

Rockford Boylan 21, Hononegah 7

Rockridge 47, Sherrard 20

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61, Chatham Glenwood 14

South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 27, Martinsville 14

St. Francis 48, Aurora Christian 6

Sycamore 55, Sandwich 0

Thornwood 38, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 12

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 14, Camp Point Central 8

Vernon Hills 19, Deerfield 6

Woodstock Marian 35, Carmel 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Viator vs. St. Patrick, ccd.

