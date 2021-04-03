Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Breese Mater Dei 41, Nashville 26
Chicago (Goode) 41, Maria 14
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 56, Edwards County 0
DeKalb 31, Waubonsie Valley 12
Durand/Pecatonica 44, Dakota 0
Eldorado 19, Carmi White County 8
Fairfield 44, Hamilton County 0
Freeport (Aquin) 40, Milledgeville 14
IC Catholic 55, St. Edward 6
LaSalle-Peru 14, Plano 7
Lockport 42, Bolingbrook 14
Momence 50, Walther Christian Academy 12
Mt. Carmel 40, LeRoy 0
New Trier 14, Evanston Township 7
Normal West 20, Quincy Notre Dame 9
Peoria (H.S.) 70, Richwoods 28
Riverside-Brookfield 60, Ridgewood 0
Rockford Boylan 21, Hononegah 7
Rockridge 47, Sherrard 20
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61, Chatham Glenwood 14
South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 27, Martinsville 14
St. Francis 48, Aurora Christian 6
Sycamore 55, Sandwich 0
Thornwood 38, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 12
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 14, Camp Point Central 8
Vernon Hills 19, Deerfield 6
Woodstock Marian 35, Carmel 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Viator vs. St. Patrick, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/