Zanesville Gymnast Heading to Regionals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A level 10 gymnast of Zanesville Gymnastics left the 2021 Ohio State Gymnastics Tournament as a state champion.

A freshman at Zanesville High School, Adyson Wahl, has been competing at the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Program since she was 11. The State Tournament took place from March 26th through the 28th in Cincinnati, Ohio. She placed first in the vault category and in the all around category, with 38.1 points.

“It was so exciting. I wasn’t expecting it because honestly, I was just trying to qualify for regionals, so I was just like ‘I’ll go out there and do my best,’ but when they called my name I was just in shock. I was like ‘woah, that’s really cool,” Wahl said.

Mallory Gardner has been Wahls coach for three years. She described her as a very dedicated, hard worker. She said she believed in her at the tournament and that she deserved it.

“I knew she could make it to regionals and that was just our goal. Like, not focus on winning, we’re just going to make it to regionals and that definitely exceeded my expectations when she won first place,” Gardner said.

Zanesville Gymnastics had an eventful competition at States. A total of 11 gymnasts were all around champions and 33 were event champions. The Level 2 team placed first and the Level 3 and 4 team placed third.

Wahl will be competing at regionals in Cincinnati April 15th through April 18th.