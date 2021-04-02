The Animal Shelter Society in Zanesville named Caesar its pet of the week.

Caesar is a five year old American Staffordshire Terrier who came to the shelter at the end of January. He was surrendered by his original owner. He is very loving and friendly, but isn’t a fan of cats.

“Absolutely no cats can be in the home and he is very dog selective. He would be perfect in a home with adults. He doesn’t have any issues with kids but he has a high energy, so it’ll be difficult sometimes to handle a 56 to 60 pound year old dog,” General Manager April Cohagen-Gibson said.

Cohagen-Gibson said Caesar had some hard times in his life and that he was thankful that the shelter received him.

“Many of our animals that come into the shelter have a story, and we think that Caesar has a story but I don’t think he wants to tell it to be honest with you,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

Caesar is fully sponsored by someone. If you are interested in adopting him you would only have to pay for his dog tags and microtrip. You can visit the Animal Shelter Society website to fill out an application.

The shelter will be having its annual Yappy Hour fundraiser on May 6th from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Zanesville County Club. Space will be limited for this event. Tickets are on sale for $50 and may be purchased by calling April Cohagen-Gibson at 740-452-1077 ext. 107.







