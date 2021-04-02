Keuchel expected to start for White Sox at Angels

Chicago White Sox (0-1, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (1-0, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels square off against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The Angels went 16-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles hit 85 total home runs with 3.2 extra base hits per game last season.

The White Sox went 17-13 away from home in 2020. Chicago hit 96 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.