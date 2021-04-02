PREP FOOTBALL=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 41, Granite City 6
Dunlap 21, Metamora 14
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 14, Byron 0
Glenbard North 28, Lake Park 0
Maroa-Forsyth 74, Pleasant Plains 0
Oak Forest 8, Bremen 6
Oregon 30, Mendota 26
Pekin 33, Canton 8
St. Charles North 34, St. Charles East 0
St. Rita 33, Providence 28
Washington 38, Morton 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bartonville (Limestone) vs. East Peoria, ccd.
