Friday’s Scores

Sports
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 41, Granite City 6

Dunlap 21, Metamora 14

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 14, Byron 0

Glenbard North 28, Lake Park 0

Maroa-Forsyth 74, Pleasant Plains 0

Oak Forest 8, Bremen 6

Oregon 30, Mendota 26

Pekin 33, Canton 8

St. Charles North 34, St. Charles East 0

St. Rita 33, Providence 28

Washington 38, Morton 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bartonville (Limestone) vs. East Peoria, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Avatar
Associated Press

