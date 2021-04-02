D & D Bait Easter Basket Giveaway

In celebration of the Easter holiday, D & D Bait is having a special Easter giveaway on Saturday.

The first 50 children from the age of 3 to 10 who come into the store starting at noon will receive Easter baskets. This is the first time owner Darrell Gibbons has done a holiday giveaway.

“Yeah, I just want to give back to the kids and you know, try and make them happy,” Gibbons said.

Each basket contains toys, candy and a gift card for a free can of worms. Gibbons said he used to give out fishing poles and tackle to kids when they would come in.

“They always come in and tell me, you know, what they caught and how big it was, and it’s exciting to listen to their stories and stuff.,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons plans to do more giveaways in the future. In May, he plans to have a 25th anniversary celebration for his store. He said once the weather warms up he’s thinking about having a Chinese auction outside with gifts and food.



