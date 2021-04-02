County Commissioners Discuss Warning System Siren Bids

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Spring season is here and Muskingum County has begun its annual weekly testing of warning system sirens.

The 48 siren sites in Muskingum County must be maintained, serviced and inspected. The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Director met with county commissioners to discuss what they’re looking for in regards to a contractor who would do just that.

“It’s time to do our annual requests for quotes for our tornado siren contract, so we’re just running all the paperwork past them. I met with the prosecutor and they’ve approved the contract the way it’s worded, so we’ll get all the paperwork finalized today and then we’ll put it out to the public for the companies that are interested in bidding on the service project,” Jadwin said.

Jadwin mentioned that contractors who wish to bid must have the proper equipment.

“You’ve got to be able to get up in the air to service the sirens if they need serviced, because most of them are on top of a building or on top of a 40 or 50 foot pole,” Jadwin said.

Warning System tests occur every Wednesday at noon until November. Companies looking to submit bids need to have them to the commissioners office by noon on May 21st. They’ll be opened on May 27th.