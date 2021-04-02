Command Center reports 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Friday reported that 36 Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This number breaks down as follows: 26 reported on 3/31 and 10 reported on 4/1.

There are now 106 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County with 5 hopitalizations.

As of Friday. 24,911 in Muskingum County have started the vaccination process while 16,978 have completed it.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.