FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 47°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 21°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 60°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 42°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 69°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 42°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 54°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 52°.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

On the latest weather map, our area of low pressure – L3 – is located over New Brunswick with a minimum central pressure of 997 mb. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure was located over Iowa with a maximum central pressure of 1039 mb. In between is our region, where a stiff northwesterly wind has been with us for much of the day. This, combined with relatively high low level lapse rates, courtesy of an upper level trough located right over the Great Lakes Region, allowed for isolated snow showers to be present across much of the region during the morning and even into the afternoon hours. The presence of the colds and the snow worked to keep temperatures this afternoon steadily in the 30s, thus resulting in our high temperature for the day actually occurring at midnight at 41°.

As we head into the early evening hours, I am expecting that the approaching area of high pressure, combined with the decrease in daytime instability, will likely result in the isolated snow showers generally tapering off across Southeast Ohio. With this will likely come decreasing as well. In fact, I am expecting mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight tonight. Overnight lows in our region will likely drop down to around 19° – 23° as a light northwesterly wind may still be around, and this will result in some low level mixing.

The area of high pressure will likely move into the lower Great Lakes as we head through the day Friday. This will likely result in mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs will likely be around 45° – 49° during the afternoon with winds from the northwest at around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

The high pressure will likely slide into Kentucky as we head into Friday Night. This may result in temperatures being cooler in our region on Friday Night than what I am expecting tonight in our region. For now, I put the low temperature on Friday Night as 19° – 23°, however with calm winds and the presence of the high pressure, it is possible that lows on Friday Night may actually be lower.

The high pressure will move off to our east on Saturday, especially on Saturday Night, and this will allow for a frontal boundary to set up across the central and northern Great Lakes Region. This means that southerly winds will return into our region as we head into Saturday, and this may allow for highs to reach upwards of 58° – 62°.

A few chances for precipitation exist in the forecast as we head into second half of the weekend and into next work week. A few weak upper level waves may move along this front, allowing for the possibility of a rain shower in Ohio. Things become a bit more uncertain as it appears that a quick upper level ridge will move through our region, however, the uncertainty pertains to how pronounced this ridge is. At the same time, an upper level trough will likely move into the Northern Plains, and this will possibly allow for things to become even more active in our region as we head into the middle part of next work week. For now, I am keeping a possibility for rain and thunderstorms in the forecast from Saturday Night until at least Thursday. However, this will likely not be a continuous rain, and it is possible that some of these precipitation coverage probabilities that I have may need to be lowered for some days, and raised for others. Above-average temperatures are looking likely in our region nonetheless, with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper-40s to lower-50s likely as we head into next work week.

